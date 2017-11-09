“BTK creates great opportunities to provide needs of NATO Resolute Support Mission” (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has attended the meeting of defense ministers of states contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported Nov. 9.

During the meeting, issues of security in Afghanistan, the future of the NATO Resolute Support Mission, the development of the Afghan Defense and Security Forces were discussed.

Speaking at the meeting, Zakir Hasanov noted the contribution of Azerbaijan to the mission of supporting international peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan, and highlighted the implementation of various programs in educational, infrastructure, transport, investment and other fields with the aim of support to Afghanistan.

In his speech, the minister of defense brought to the attention of the meeting participants that Azerbaijan, as a reliable partner of the Alliance, will continue its contribution to the security of Afghanistan beyond 2017.

Especially noting the historic importance in the great geopolitical space of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which was officially inaugurated last week, the defense minister has also stressed that this project has become an important part of the transport map of Europe and Asia, and creates great opportunities to provide the needs of the Resolute Support Mission.