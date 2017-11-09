Iran’s FM calls for ending Yemeni crisis amid growing concerns

2017-11-09 17:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has once again urged the international community to establish a ceasefire in Yemen.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Zarif called for ensuring delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance to the people of Yemen and restoring peace and stability to the crisis-hit country through dialogue and national reconciliation

Back in 2015, Zarif had offered his four-point peace plan to the United Nations.





Mark Lowcock, the UN under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs, has also warned against the dire situation in Yemen, saying the conflict-torn country faces the world's largest famine in decades "with millions of victims" if aid deliveries are not resumed.

Earlier on Nov.6, the Saudi-led coalition blocked air, land and sea routes into Yemen after Houthi rebels launched a missile at capital Riyadh. However, the Saudi officials said that the country’s air defense systems intercepted the ballistic missile near the Saudi capital.

Following the missile attack Saudi Arabia announced the decision on the blockade describing it as a solution to prevent Iran from supplying weapons to the Houthi rebels.

Iran has rejected the alleged involvement in arming the Yemeni rebels.