Azerbaijan expects OSCE to condemn efforts aimed promoting illegal regime in occupied territories

2017-11-09 23:43 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan expect the Co-Chairmen of the Minsk Group and the OSCE participating States to condemn any effort to promote and propagate the illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

This was announced by the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE at the 1163rd Meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in response to the statements by the Co-Chairmen of the OSCE MG, the Head of the HLPG and the Personal Representative of the Chairman-in-Office on the Conflict Dealt with by the Minsk Conference in Vienna Nov.9, the Azerbaijani mission told Trend.

The Azerbaijani mission said that statements of the high-level officials of Armenia before and immediately after the Geneva meeting raise questions as to real intensions of Yerevan.

“In this context, we expect the Co-Chairmen of the Minsk Group and the OSCE participating States to condemn pointless legalistic exercise by Armenia to justify secession of the Armenians of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and any effort to promote and propagate the illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” the mission said, further mentioning that such attempts were denounced by the UN Security Council back in 1993.

The Azerbaijani mission stressed that Armenia must understand and remember that neither Azerbaijan, nor the international community will ever recognize the results of unlawful occupation of territories and ethnic cleansing.

“No peace settlement of the conflict can be reached which violates the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and is inconsistent with international law. The military occupation of the territory of Azerbaijan does not represent a solution and will never produce a political outcome desired by Armenia,” the mission said.

The Azerbaijani mission also hailed the activity of the HLPG, which took several initiatives for familiarizing with the current trends and developments in international peacekeeping, increasing its visibility both within the organization and vis-à-vis the outside relevant actors and exploring possibilities of enriching its peacekeeping options.

“We remain of the view that the HLPG, as one of the three pillars of the OSCE dealing with the conflict, should be better integrated into overall peace process. HLPG’s participation in monitoring exercises along the Line of Confrontation is important to ensure its situational awareness and in this regard, we underline the necessity for granting equal access for all members of the Group to monitoring without any undue restrictions. We condemn attacks on and discrimination against the HLPG members on the ground of their nationality,” the mission said.

“The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office is an important element of the Minsk Process. We value the mandate of the Personal Representative to support activities of the Co-chairmen and the HLPG in discharging their mandate.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.