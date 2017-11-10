Former Speaker of Catalan Parliament sent to jail

Spanish judge Pablo Llarena has sent former Speaker of the Catalan Parliament Carme Forcadell to jail after her lawyer failed to pay the 150,000 euros of bail, Xinxua reported citing local media.

Other four members of the Catalan Bureau of Chamber, Lluis Corominas, Lluis Guino, Anna Simo and Ramona Barrufet, will have to pay 25,000 euros within a week to avoid prison.

Joan Josep Nuet, also member of the chamber, was set free without precautionary measures as he had voted against the independence.

The Catalan parliament unilaterally declared the independence of Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia on Oct. 27, which triggered the application of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution to temporarily suspend the region's autonomy.