Iran’s tile and ceramic industry reviving

2017-11-10 08:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

The output of Iran’s tile and ceramic industry increased by 20.6 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Aug. 22), according to the latest statistics released by Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade of Iran.

The country’s tiles and ceramics output reached 137.904 million square meters during the 5-month period, compared to 114.332 million square meters of tiles and ceramics, produced in the country in the same period of the preceding year.

Iran produced 31.1 million square meters of tiles and ceramics in the fifth Iranian calendar month (July 23-Aug. 22), 5.5 percent more compared to the preceding month.

The country’s tiles and ceramics output accounted for 292.5 million square meters last fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017), 4.4 percent less year on year.

Iranian officials have earlier announced that the country’s tile and ceramic industry’s nominal production capacity stands at 700 million square meters per year.

The officials have also said that 133 manufacturing units are active in tile and ceramic production nationwide.

Iran also produced 399,600 tons of glass, in the 5-month period, 35.5 percent more year on year, according to the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade of Iran.

About 164,100 tons of glass containers as well as 18,000 tons of porcelain also were produced in the country during the period.

Iran's glass containers' output registered a fall by 16.8 percent, meanwhile the porcelain output decreased by 2.2 percent in the period.