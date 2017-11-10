Uzbekistan set to realize 19 projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek president Shavkat Mirzieev visited an industrial complex, organized on the territory of the former elevator plant in Samarkand to familiarize with the projects implemented in the light industry.

The president inspected samples of light industry products manufactured at the enterprises of the region.

Currently, work is underway on 19 projects foreseen for implementation in 2017-2018 in the light industry in accordance with the instructions given during the president's visit to the region in April.

Goods produced at such enterprises as Sam Rafoat Textiles, March 8, Iman Tex, Samarkand Euro Asia Textile, Amin Invest International, Marokand Seafat are directed not only to domestic market, but also the external market, which contributes to the growth of the potential of enterprises and creation of additional jobs.

A number of enterprises in Pastdargom, Samarkand, Bulungur and Akdarya districts are working on new projects.

The president further inspected household appliances produced at the Uzbek-Turkish enterprise "Ideal Elektroluks", refrigerators and freezers of the joint-stock company "Sino", gave instructions to promote products in foreign markets and increase export opportunities.