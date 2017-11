Governor of Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region appointed

2017-11-10 09:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 10

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Turabjon Juraev has been appointed governor of Samarkand region in Uzbekistan, the press service of the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in a statement.

In June this year, Juraev became acting governor of Samarkand region. He was elected June 13 on the proposal of Shavkat Mirziyoyev at an extraordinary session of the Samarkand Regional Council of the People’s Deputies.