Over 78% of pipes strung along TAP route in Greece, Albania

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

More than 78 percent of pipes have been strung along the route of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Greece and Albania, TAP AG consortium said on its Twitter page.

It accounts for 598 kilometers of the total 765 kilometers of the TAP route in those two countries.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

