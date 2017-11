More medicine without prescription to be available in Uzbekistan

2017-11-10 10:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 10

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

The list of medicines that can be used without prescription in Uzbekistan has been expanded, and now includes 1,254 items, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The updated list has been approved by the order of Uzbek Health Minister Alisher Shadmanov.