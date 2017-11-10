Kazakhstan, Russia agree on status of technological oil in main pipelines

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The Energy Ministries of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan signed the agreement on the determination of the status of technological oil in the main oil pipelines "Tuymazy-Omsk-Novosibirsk-2" and "Omsk-Pavlodar".

The deal was signed within the framework of the XIV Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia in Chelyabinsk Nov.9, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The intergovernmental agreement signed by Kazakh Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and his Russian colleague, recognizes the ownership for oil in the amount of 62,048 tons in the Russian section of the oil pipeline Omsk-Pavlodar for Transneft-Ural (a subsidiary of PJSC Transneft); for part of the oil in the amount of 79,680 tons in the Russian section of the oil pipeline "Omsk-Pavlodar" for JSC "KazTransOil"; for oil in the amount of 62,048 tons in the Kazakhstan section of the oil pipeline "Tuymazy-Omsk-Novosibirsk-2" for JSC "KazTransOil".

Moreover, Kazakhstan's KazTransOil and Russia's Transneft also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

The main objectives of the XIV Forum held in Chelyabinsk were the development of qualitatively new interrelationships to increase the competitiveness of the leading universities of the two states, the search for new joint approaches and projects in the field of the modern digital educational environment, and the development of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.