Kazakhstan, Russia sign agreements on intergovernmental co-op

2017-11-10 11:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan and Russia signed the "Program of Interregional and Cross-border Cooperation for 2018-2023" within the XIV Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which was held in Chelyabinsk, the press service of Kazakh Ministry of Economy said in a message.

The document was signed by the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov and Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alexei Gruzdev.

Kazakh and Russian Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin have also participated at the signing ceremony.

The program is aimed at addressing issues of interregional and cross-border cooperation, as well as implementing joint events and projects in various fields.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbyaev paid an official visit to the Russian federation to participate at the XIV Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

The visit of the Kazakh president resulted with conclusion of several strategically important agreements, including the Memorandum on cooperation between JSC KazTransOil and PJSC Transneft, Memorandum on cooperation between the executive body of the Aktyubinsk region and JSC Russian copper company on implementation of investment projects in the region, the memorandum of understanding between JSC "Agrarian Credit Corporation" and JSC "Russian Export Center" and etc.