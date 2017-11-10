OSCE secretary general hails Uzbek development strategy

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 10

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger, the press service of the Uzbek president said in a message.



At the meeting, Greminger said that the priority areas of the Development Strategy of Uzbekistan for the next five years are fully in tune with the goals and priorities of the OSCE in all areas: security, economic-ecological and human dimensions.

Mirziyoyev congratulated a prominent Swiss diplomat on his appointment to a high and responsible post, emphasizing the interest of Uzbekistan in more active interaction with the OSCE, strengthening of mutual understanding on all issues of the organization’s mandate.



The OSCE secretary general visited Uzbekistan to participate in the international conference “Central Asia: Shared Past and Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Prosperity” which opens Nov. 10 in Samarkand region.

It was stressed at the meeting that in Uzbekistan, this visit is considered as confirmation of the interest of the OSCE towards the cardinal changes in all spheres of life in the country, including the process of democratization, ensuring human rights, freedoms and interests, improving investment climate, and other key aspects of large-scale reforms.

Thomas Greminger highly appreciated the consistent and constructive steps of Uzbekistan towards strengthening relations with neighboring countries, including Afghanistan.

The distinguished guest expressed confidence that the results of the upcoming Samarkand conference, unprecedented in terms of the number of participants, will make it possible to achieve new dynamics of regional cooperation, strengthen mutual understanding and trust in this strategically important region.



The support and readiness of the OSCE and its office in Uzbekistan for joint work, exchange of experience and expert assistance in implementation of ongoing reforms in the country on a long-term basis was expressed.



At the meeting, other issues on the OSCE agenda, including current regional and international issues were also discussed.