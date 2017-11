President Aliyev arrives in Ganja city (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in the country’s Ganja city.

The head of state started his visit by laying flowers at a monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city centre.

Head of Ganja city Executive Authority Elmar Valiyev informed President Aliyev about the construction and landscaping work around the monument.