Iraqi National Security Service checks for presence of Azerbaijani children in IS-controlled areas

2017-11-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Iraqi National Security Service is checking upon the presence of Azerbaijani children in the Iraqi areas controlled by the “Islamic State” (ISIS, aka IS or Daesh), Charge de Affairs of Iraqi embassy in Azerbaijan Fadhil Al-Shuwaili told Trend Nov.10.

“The topic of bringing the Azerbaijani children from the areas that were controlled by Daesh terrorists in lraq and the approximate time for its processing, belongs to the Iraqi National Security Service, which is handling this file rationally,” he said.

Al-Shuwaili noted that as soon as it finishes the necessary procedures regarding the presence of Azerbaijani children in these areas, things will be coordinated with Azerbaijan's embassy in Baghdad and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

“Unfortunately, at present I have no approximate number of the Azerbaijani children in lraq,” he added.

Previously, two Azerbaijani children, two-year-old Khadija and four-year-old Abdulla, were found in the Syrian territories retaken from the IS. They were brought to Iraq by the security forces after these territories were freed.

Al-Shuwaili reminded that Iraqi authorities secured the return of Abdullah to his family in Azerbaijan in cooperation with Azerbaijan's embassy in Baghdad.

“This coordination will continue between the two countries' authorities,” he said.

