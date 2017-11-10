Azerbaijani insurance company expects growth in voluntary type premiums

2017-11-10 12:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AtaInsurance OJSC expects growth of premiums on voluntary types of insurance by 25-35 percent in 2018, Deputy Chairman of the company’s Executive Board Goshgar Hasanov told Trend Nov. 10.

Hasanov said that in order to achieve this goal, in October, the company prepared and brought to market three new products that are already in demand both in Baku and in regions of the country.

The company intends to diversify its insurance portfolio to some extent, and expand the branch network if necessary, added the deputy chairman.

AtaInsurance OJSC has been operating on the insurance market since 2004.

AtaInsurance’s insurance premiums amounted to 11.14 million manats, and payment of claims totaled 3.69 million manats in the first ten months of 2017, says a message posted on the company’s website.

(1.7003 manats = 1 USD on Nov. 10)