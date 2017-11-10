Ex-national security minister of Azerbaijan summoned to Prosecutor General’s Office (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Former national security minister of Azerbaijan Eldar Mahmudov was again summoned to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Spokesman of the Prosecutor General’s Office Eldar Sultanov told Trend Nov. 10.

Mahmudov was summoned to the Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office for interrogation in connection with a criminal case initiated against a group of employees of the Ministry of National Security, which had been abolished.