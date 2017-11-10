ADB to explore direct investments in private sector of Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in addition to public sector assistance, will explore direct investments in the private sector and public-private partnership opportunities in Uzbekistan.

ADB Vice-President Wencai Zhang announced about this in Uzbekistan as he met Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, the Bank reported Nov.10.

Zhang congratulated the government on its recently approved medium-term national development strategy and successful foreign exchange reforms.

“I am highly encouraged by the government’s determination on economic liberalization and infrastructure development,” said Zhang. “ADB looks forward to expanding its partnership with the government and other stakeholders at this important stage of Uzbekistan’s history to bring prosperity to the people of Uzbekistan.”

He further reminded that ADB has recently approved its country operations business plan for 2018-2020, which fully supports the government strategy and reflects updated development priorities of Uzbekistan.

"ADB is prepared to provide lending, capacity development, and knowledge assistance to expand infrastructure development in energy, transport, and urban sectors; improve the quality of public services; and enhance access to finance for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and agribusiness. The business plan includes a project pipeline of $2.9 billion for 2018-2020," he said.

In Uzbekistan, Zhang also met with Deputy Prime Minister Djamshid Kuchkarov, Minister of Finance and ADB Governor Batir Khodjaev, and other senior officials to discuss ADB operations and future directions of its partnership with Uzbekistan.

Zhang reiterated ADB’s support for the government’s development agenda and expressed confidence in the country’s economic prospects.

Since joining ADB in 1995, Uzbekistan has received 65 loans totaling $6.3 billion, including two private sector loans totaling $225 million, $6 million in equity investment, $200 million in guarantees, and $65.6 million in technical assistance grants.