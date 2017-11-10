Zarif: Iran against production, use of nuclear weapons

2017-11-10 13:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reassured the world that his country remains committed to the principle of non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament, urging for dismantling nuclear weapons across the globe.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is not only religiously opposed to the production and use of such weapons, but also seriously believes that these weapons are destabilizing and undermining security. These weapons must be dismantled across the world,” the minister told the Regional Security and Sustainable Development Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday.

He added that the declaration of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Central Asian region is an action based on a sound understanding of security, IRNA reported.

“Since 1974, Iran has been pursuing a proposal to establish a zone free of nuclear and mass destruction weapons in the Middle East, which has not been materialized due to Israel's policies on nuclear weapons and the US support for that country,” he added.

Zarif further said that Iran has proved its commitment to the principle of non-proliferation as well as nuclear disarmament by reaching the 2015 nuclear deal and fulfilling its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran and the world powers in July 2015 agreed a nuclear deal to curb Tehran's nuclear program in return for the removal of international sanctions on the Islamic Republic.