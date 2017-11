Fire breaks out in business center in Baku (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A fire has broken out in AFEN Plaza business center in Narimanov District of Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend Nov. 10.

Firefighters and ambulance teams are working on the scene, the ministry said.

The fire has not been fully extinguished yet. No injuries have been reported.