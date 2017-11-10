Ilham Aliyev views Ganja Mall

2017-11-10 13:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at Ganja Mall.

The head of state was informed that the construction of the shopping mall started in August 2014 and ended this October. The eight-story mall occupies a total area of 26,293 square meters. It has a 411-car underground parking lot.

Ganja Mall features the latest fashion brands on electronic products, home appliances and home décor, furniture, perfumery, clothing, accessories, shoes and sports products. The shopping mall houses a pharmacy, a book store, restaurants and a Cinema Plus movie theater.

The shopping mall will create 800 jobs.