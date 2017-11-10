Turkmenistan, UN mull measures to combat drug trafficking

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The State Migration Service of Turkmenistan said in a press release Nov. 10 that it hosted a meeting with Kuhn Markverengin, a representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and international specialist David Newton.

The sides exchanged views on the work done within international agreements as well as on the prospects for partnership.

Turkmenistan is an active participant in the UN conventions on combating illicit trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as a number of regional and international projects.

Turkmenistan has a long border with Afghanistan, the territory of which, according to the UN, is actively used for cultivation of narcotic plants.