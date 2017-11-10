Azerbaijan works to simplify property registration (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The work to simplify property registration is expanding in Azerbaijan, the country’s State Property Issues Committee said in a message quoting Kerem Hasanov, head of the committee.

Hasanov was speaking in Geneva at the 78th Session of the Committee on Housing and Land Management and Ministerial Meeting of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

He spoke about the success achieved in Azerbaijan over the past 20 years in the field of real estate management and the reforms conducted by the country’s leadership in this field.

Hasanov said that Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee pays special attention to increasing efficiency and transparency in its activity, rendering services to citizens at a high level, as well as efficient management of state property. He added that the committee actively uses advanced international experience and modern approaches in its work.

The committee also accelerated the process of introducing e-services, Hasanov said.

Today, Azerbaijani citizens can use almost 40 different services in real estate sphere, and this increases comfort and efficiency when registering a property, he added.

All these measures allowed Azerbaijan to increase its positions in the reports of international rating agencies, he said. He noted that Azerbaijan ranked 21st in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 rating in terms of registering property.