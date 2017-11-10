Turkmenistan's new port to open huge opportunities for optimizing transport flows

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov inspected the construction of a new international sea port in Turkmenbashi on the Caspian shore, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported.

The project is being implemented by Turkey’s Gap Insaat.

The project is an important part of Turkmenistan’s complex industrialization, said Berdimuhamedov, adding that its implementation will create more than 2,500 jobs.

It was noted that a shipbuilding plant will become a fundamentally new enterprise for the national economy.

President Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan is a transport corridor in the East-West and North-South directions, providing access to the world’s biggest markets.

The commissioning of a super-modern seaport on the Caspian shore will bring economic and trade cooperation between the countries of Asia and Europe to a qualitatively new level and open up enormous opportunities for optimizing transport flows in Eurasia, says the report.

Annual capacity of the port will be 17-18 million tons. Cost of the project is more than $1.5 billion.