Kyrgyzstan denounces $100-million agreement with Kazakhstan

2017-11-10 14:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the draft law on “Denunciation of the Agreement with Kazakhstan on allocation of $100 Million as a Grant for Assistance to Kyrgyzstan in Joining the EEU," the press service of the Kyrgyz parliament said in a message.

The government of Kyrgyzstan sent a bill to the country's parliament on denunciation of the agreement with Kazakhstan in late October. The mentioned funds were purposed to modernize customs posts, transport infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan, as well as to increase fire safety, improve sanitary and epidemiological surveillance of the country.

The main reason for the decision - the protracted process of transferring funds and the border conflict between the two countries.

Kazakh side, in turn, stated that the process of transferring funds was on schedule and that Kyrgyzstan would have received the first part of the funds in November, adding that the late transferring of funds could be caused only by delay of paperwork in Kyrgyzstan.