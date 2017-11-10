Uzbekistan plans to hold int’l conference on transportation in Central Asia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that an international conference on the development of transport and transit infrastructure in Central Asia is planned to be held in Tashkent in 2018.

He made the remarks during the international conference “Central Asia: Shared Past and Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Prosperity”, Uzbek media outlets reported.

The Uzbek president noted that today it is necessary to use the transit and logistics potential of the region more efficiently and ensure the advanced development of transport infrastructure.

“The countries of Central Asia have already taken a number of practical steps in this direction. Our Turkmen friends have opened new railway and automobile bridges of Turkmenabat-Farab over the Amu Darya River. This is an important part of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman transport and transit route. An agreement was reached on the earliest possible start of construction of the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway,” added the Uzbek president.

As part of these efforts, continued Mirziyoyev, it is necessary to develop and adopt a region-wide program for the development of transport communications.

An international conference on security and sustainable development in Central Asia under the auspices of the United Nations, titled “Central Asia: Shared Past and Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Prosperity”, kicked off in Samarkand on Nov. 10.

Ministers of foreign affairs of the states of the region, leaders of such authoritative organizations as the United Nations, European Union, OSCE, SCO, CIS, EBRD, representatives of the diplomatic corps, famous experts, media workers are taking part in the conference.