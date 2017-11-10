Passenger traffic of Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport up by over 20%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 3.46 million passengers in January-October 2017.

This indicator rose by more than 20 percent in January-October 2017 as compared to the same period of 2016 and exceeded the total statistics for the entire 2016 year.

During this period, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried two million passengers, 504,000 of which were transported on domestic flights.

Eighty-five percent of passengers were carried by international flights and 50.6 percent of the total international traffic of the airport accounted for Azerbaijan Airlines, 49.4 percent – for foreign air carriers.

Currently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves 30 airlines on 53 destinations. Top ten most popular international destinations include Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai, Kiev, Tehran, Antalya, Tbilisi, Baghdad, Doha and St. Petersburg. 2.1 million passengers traveled to these destinations.

The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the category of "4 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

In March 2017, Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards.