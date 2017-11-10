Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly-built dormitory of State Agricultural University

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of a newly-built 514-bed dormitory complex for students of Azerbaijan State Agricultural University in Ganja.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the dormitory.

Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov informed President Ilham Aliyev that 4,834 students are currently studying for bachelor's degree at the university.

A 520-bed student dormitory of the university was inaugurated in 2016 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. The complex, which occupies a total area of 13,640 square meters, consists of five blocks. All 257 rooms in the complex are equipped with the necessary furniture. There are a registration office, a 120-seat auditorium, a fitness club, a cafe, an atelier, stores, a laundry, a library, a medical room, a dental office and a room for meeting with parents.

Azerbaijan State Agricultural University was established in 1929 in Baku and moved to Ganja in 1931.