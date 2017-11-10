Baku hosts "Impact of Geopolitical Changes on Future of the Turkic Council" conference

2017-11-10 15:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

An international conference entitled "Impact of Geopolitical Changes on the Future of the Turkic Council" dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Center for Strategic Studies under the president of Azerbaijan was held in Baku November 10.

The conference has been organized by the Center for Strategic Studies under the president of Azerbaijan.

Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Arastu Habibbayli, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ramil Hasanov, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies under the president of Azerbaijan Farhad Mammadov, Head of the Department of the Center for Strategic Studies under the Turkish Foreign Ministry Fatma Cigdem Tenker Koksal, Executive Deputy Director of the Institute of Strategic Studies under the president of Kazakhstan Kazbek Isaev and Deputy Director of the Kyrgyz Institute for Strategic Studies Nuradil Baidoletov delivered speeches at the conference.

Deputy Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries Kurshad Melih Sariarslan, Secretary of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Sevinj Dadashzade, Expert of the International Turkic Academy Timur Kozyrev and Representative of the Turkic Council Pelin Musabey Baki delivered speeches at the panel entitled "Opportunities and challenges created for the Turkic Council".

The panel was moderated by deputy director of the Center for Strategic Studies under the president of Azerbaijan Gulshan Pashayeva.