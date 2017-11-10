Energy minister of Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomy flees to England

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Energy Minister of the Kurdish Autonomy of Iraq Ashti Hawrami fled to England, the Iraqi media reported Nov. 10.

Reportedly, Hawrami left Erbil following a referendum on independence in the Kurdish Autonomy.

The officials of the Kurdish Autonomy neither confirmed nor denied this information.

Since 2006 Hawrami has headed the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Kurdish Autonomy.

On September 25, the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq held the so-called independence referendum that is not recognized by the international community.

