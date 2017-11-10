Turkmenistan, Hungary mull organizing visits at highest level

2017-11-10 17:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan and Hungary have discussed possibilities of organizing visits at the highest level, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Nov. 10.

The discussions took place during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry of Hungary at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the two countries.

The sides discussed issues of expanding cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN, the OSCE and the EU. Education, tourism and sports were mentioned among the priority spheres of cooperation.

In June 2017, Ashgabat hosted a meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Hungarian Commission for Economic Cooperation.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to energy issues and the prospects of supplying the Turkmen natural gas to Europe.