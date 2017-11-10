Iranian FM, Uzbek president talk bilateral ties

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev have met to discuss expansion of economic and scientific ties.

The sides also discussed cooperation in the spheres of energy, transportation and fight against terrorism, IRNA news agency reported.

The sides also spoke about a plan to set up a group with Afghanistan for collaboration in the railway sector.

Minister Zarif launched his regional tour to the Central Asia on Wednesday. Following his visit to Tajikistan, the minister arrived in Samarkand to attend the International Conference on Security and Sustainable Development in Central Asia