Kazakhstan supports peace, security in Central Asia, Afghanistan

2017-11-10 17:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan supports formation of a regional zone of peace, security and cooperation in Central Asia and Afghanistan, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov, during the International Conference on Security and Sustainable Development in Central Asia held in Samarkand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said in a message.

“Since gaining Independence, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev actively promotes the policy of regional integration, taking into account the interests and expectations of all the states of the region. Today, this process receives a new impetus, as we observe a surge of regional contacts at all levels,” said Abdrakhmanov.

He added that Kazakhstan offers a comprehensive approach based on three main principles: the linkage of security to development, the regional approach, and the coordinated efforts of UN agencies and structures.

The Minister stressed that Kazakhstan intends to convene high-level debates on international peace and security, as well as the ministerial debate on Central Asia and Afghanistan within the framework of the chairmanship of the UN Security Council.