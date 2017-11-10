EU to adopt new strategy for cooperation with Central Asia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will adopt a new EU Central Asia Strategy by late 2019, which should be based on mutual interests, common approaches and values of the EU and countries of the region.

This was announced at the 13th EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan Nov.10 with participation of the Foreign Ministers Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, and the European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, reads a joint communication released by the EU.

The participants reviewed the overall relationship between the European Union and the Central Asian countries, as well as addressed regional and international issues of mutual interest, the security situation in and around Central Asia including Afghanistan, and the security challenges facing the European Union.

The Participants also focused on the potential for enhanced economic relations between the EU and the Central Asian countries. "Strengthening the nexus between security, migration,climate change and economic sustainable development could contribute to stronger economies. Transparent rules and regulations, as well as increased use of e-governance solutions, are important for a favourable investment climate and private sector development in the countries of Central Asia, which will promote the region’s further sustainable economic development," the message reads.

They noted that upcoming meeting of EU and Central Asian Ministers of Justice on 7 December 2017 in Brussels will provide a good opportunity to deepen the dialogue within the framework of the Rule of Law Initiative.

The FMs welcomed the EU's continued financial support amounting to €1 billion for programmes to be implemented in Central Asia until 2020 and involvement of EU Member States in regional and bilateral development programmes.

The European Union employs a comprehensive approach to its engagement with the individual countries and to the region, encompassing not only political meetings and multilateral financial assistance, but also support by individual EU Member States and the active engagement of European and multilateral financial institutions, such as the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, according to the message