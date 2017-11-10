Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan demonstrating successful, fast, sustainable development

2017-11-10 18:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan is demonstrating an example of successful, fast and sustainable development, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with representatives of general public in Ganja Nov. 10, following the inauguration of the new building of the Ganja State Philharmonic.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has great potential, first of all human capital.

“We mainly directed funds to human capital. Naturally, we are also developing energy sector - which is the backbone of our economy - non-oil sector, agriculture, and industrial production,” said President Aliyev.

“Therefore, looking at the world map today - I, of course, don't want to compare Azerbaijan with any country - we see that Azerbaijan is really demonstrating a successful, rapid, sustainable development," the president said. "This makes us very happy."

Azerbaijan will have good indicators this year too, added the head of state.

“The next year will be even more successful,” the president said. “I have recently stressed that we have no financial problems. If there had been any problems, we could not have allocated so much money for social projects.”

“So, I would like to reiterate that there will be no shortage of funds for the repair and construction of the Drama Theater and the Sports Palace, as well as the 72 multi-apartment buildings,” President Aliyev said.