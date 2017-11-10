MP: Karabakh conflict’s settlement should be on agenda of US, Russian, French presidents (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

The settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be on the agenda of US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, Azerbaijani MP and Vice President of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Azay Guliyev told Trend Nov. 10.

The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly made statements on the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group and expressed its dissatisfaction, said Guliyev.

The Azerbaijani society does not trust the OSCE Minsk Group and those who lead it, noted the MP.

"Nobody thinks that these talks will have any results, especially when Armenia’s imitation policy still continues," he added.

Guliyev said the hope for a peaceful settlement of the conflict will increase only if it is on the agenda of leaders of the Minsk Group co-chairing countries, if they are personally interested in a fair solution to the problem, and if they use influence to make Armenia back off from its occupation policy and demonstrate a constructive position in negotiations.

“However, unfortunately, this interest is not felt today. On the contrary, we are witnessing steps by all the three co-chairs that motivate the invader, and Armenia - getting inspired by this - acts inadequately in negotiations and is brutally violating international law,” added the OSCE PA vice president.

If there is a lack of a coherent and unified approach by all the three presidents, the Minsk Group’s activities and mediation mission will not have any significance, Guliyev noted.

Therefore, the expectation of the Azerbaijani public today is that the presidents of all the three countries should take specific steps to implement the decisions made by the heads of state at the 1992, 1994, 1995 OSCE summits and in the following years, said Guliyev.

He noted that all the three co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group are permanent members of the UN Security Council today.

“They should at least respect the resolutions they adopted in the UN Security Council, and should not turn a blind eye to the fact that these documents have been ignored by Armenia,” said the MP.

The OSCE PA vice president also added that the “3+2” format of the heads of state can be the most appropriate form of negotiations for a comprehensive discussion of the issue and finding specific way of solving the conflict.

If the co-chairing countries have political will and desire, it is possible to organize a summit of the US, Russian, French, Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in the first half of 2018 and achieve a serious change in the settlement process, added Guliyev.