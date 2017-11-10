Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan demonstrating successful, fast, sustainable development (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Azerbaijan is demonstrating an example of successful, fast and sustainable development, President Ilham Aliyev told a meeting with representatives of general public in Ganja Nov. 10, following the inauguration of the new building of the Ganja State Philharmonic.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has great potential, first of all human capital.

“We mainly directed funds to human capital. Naturally, we are also developing the energy sector - which is the backbone of our economy - the non-oil sector, agriculture, and industrial production,” said President Aliyev.

Azerbaijan will have good indicators this year too, added the head of state.

He noted that today is a beautiful and remarkable day in the life of Ganja.

“We celebrate together the opening of the Ganja State Philharmonic. I sincerely congratulate you and all the people of Ganja on this occasion,” said President Aliyev.

The philharmonic has been built in line with the highest standards, noted the president.

He added that the philharmonic will give a grace to Ganja and will make a great contribution to the city’s culture and arts.

