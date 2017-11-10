Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan currently buying most modern trains in world

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Azerbaijan is currently buying the most modern trains in the world and this process will continue, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with representatives of general public in Ganja Nov. 10, following the inauguration of the new building of the Ganja State Philharmonic.

"The Baku-Sumgait and Baku-Ganja trains will be the first high-speed trains,” the president said. “Railway reconstruction is going on successfully. Of course, the Baku-Boyuk Kesik railway is being fully operated, but after improving the quality of that railway, the train speed will be about 120 kilometers per hour. Thus, it will be possible to reach Ganja from Baku by train in a very short time and comfortably.”

President Aliyev added that he had given instructions to consider the issues relating to the launch of the Baku-Ganja high-speed train.

"All these projects are implemented and will be implemented to create conditions for people to live even better,” the president said. "Infrastructure projects are aimed at achieving that. Most of the issues have been solved and we will solve the remaining ones.”