Ambassador: Azerbaijan - strategic partner of UK in energy sector

2017-11-10 20:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of the UK in the energy sector, UK's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carole Mary Crofts said.

Crofts made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, the Energy Ministry said Nov. 10.

Shahbazov said the Azerbaijan-UK relations are at a high level and energy cooperation has a special place in these relations.

"The two countries have created a successful model of cooperation in the energy sector since 1994,” he said. “The UK has a special place among the countries which supported Azerbaijan's new oil strategy and first expressed interest in oil and gas reserves of the Caspian region."

During the meeting, Shahbazov spoke about the importance of joint projects with BP to strengthen the development of the Azerbaijani oil and gas sector and its role in energy security.

"The joint development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields and the signing of a new ACG agreement will create new opportunities for the development of long-term relations between the two countries,” the minister said. “There are broad opportunities for cooperation in the non-oil sector."

In her turn, Crofts said that successful relations between the countries are based on energy cooperation.

The UK is interested in expansion of the economic relations, the ambassador said.

Crofts added that the UK is one of the most investing countries in Azerbaijan. Around 400 UK companies operate in Azerbaijan.

Further visits will play an important role in assessing the investment climate and identifying new cooperation areas, the ambassador said.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the current problems of the modern energy market.