Ilham Aliyev: Many people haven't realized Nizami Ganjavi Center's role worldwide

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Many people have not realized the big role the Nizami Ganjavi International Center would play worldwide, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with representatives of general public in Ganja Nov. 10, following the inauguration of the new building of the Ganja State Philharmonic.

"That was a historic event, because the creation of the Center is an event of global-scale ,” the president said. “While creating the Center, of course, we saw that it has a very big future. But I think that many people have not realized the big role the Nizami Ganjavi International Center would have worldwide."

President Aliyev said the global forums currently held by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center are unique international global-scale events.

"The Global Baku Forum has been held 5 times by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center,” the president said. “Dozens of incumbent and former heads of state and government take part in the forum. The forum is held annually; I also participate in the forum. At least once a year I receive the management board of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. I always recommend them to visit Ganja. They have been here many times and they have positive impressions of Ganja.”