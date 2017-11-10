Religious figures to receive salary in Azerbaijan

2017-11-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

All official religious figures will receive salary in Azerbaijan from 2018, Gunduz Ismayilov, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, said.

Ismayilov made the remarks at the conference entitled "Religious educational work: the current situation and opportunities" in Baku Nov. 10.

Moreover, religious colleges that have passed registration will start to gradually operate,” he said, adding that education will be free.

"The education at the Baku Islamic University must be also free of charge,” Ismayilov said. “Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in which religious education is paid."

“Religious education must not be paid,” he added. "If the country sees this sphere as a priority, then religious education must not be paid and it must be financed by the country."