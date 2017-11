Fire occurs in multi-storey building in Baku

2017-11-10 22:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

A fire broke out in one of the multi-storey buildings in Baku.

The fire arose on the 17th floor of a 17-story building on Farman Melikov Street, the 7th district of the city.

The fire spread to the 14th floor, the witnesses said. Fire safety calculations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations work at the scene.