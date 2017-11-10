Fire occurs in multi-storey building in Baku (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

A fire broke out in one of the multi-storey buildings in Baku.

The fire in a 17-story building on Farman Melikov street of the 7th microdistrict of Binagadi district of Baku started on the 13th floor, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, 15 people were evacuated from the building.

"The spread of fire has been prevented, the fire is being extinguished," the Emergencies Ministry said.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, several people are on the upper floors of the building. They are still not evacuated.