Turkmenistan to increase electricity supply to Afghanistan

2017-11-11 09:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s energy industry works to increase electricity supplies to Afghanistan, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported.

At this stage, under the previously concluded contract, 700 million kilowatt hours of electricity are supplied to the neighboring state each year in two directions – through the Imamnazar-Andkhoy and Serhetabat-Herat-Turgundy power transmission lines.

It is planned to establish cooperation on energy supplies in the provinces of Badkhyz and Zhovuzdzhan.

The work will be carried out in line with the agreement signed in July 2017 between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan.

Currently, on the basis of reached relevant documents and agreements, targeted steps are being taken to further increase the volume of electricity export to Afghanistan, says the report.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkmenistan supplies electricity to the neighboring state at preferential prices.