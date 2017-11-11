Georgia appreciates EU becoming the country's largest trade partner

Georgia deeply appreciates the EU becoming the country's largest trade partner, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili said.

Kvirikashvili, commenting on the European Commission's positive assessment of Georgia's performance in the course of the past year, noted that the 2017 report discusses in detail Georgia's progress and tangible results in the implementation of the Association Agreement.

"We highly appreciate the fact that the European Commission considers Georgia its major strategic partner in the region, and believes that Georgia has further cemented its excellent position through implementing reforms," he said, further praising the EU's firm support of Georgia's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Kvirikashvili added that the EU will allocate sizeable financial and expert assistance for the implementation of the Georgian Government's reform agenda in line with the 2017-2020 EU Single Support Framework.

"It is also noteworthy that the publication of the report precedes the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels which, we are convinced, will give an equally positive assessment to our achievements in the process of EU association," he said.

This Report, released Nov. 10, assesses the state of play of Georgia's implementation of the Association Agenda since the EU-Georgia Association Council of December 2016. It focuses on key developments and reforms undertaken in line with the strategic priorities agreed between the EU and Georgia.

The report notes that Georgia has implemented a number of reforms, strengthening democracy and the rule of law, as well as other key areas in the EU-Georgia Association Agreement. Overall, commitments stemming from the Association Agreement, including its Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA), have been implemented in line with agreed timelines. Georgia's democratic institutions have been consolidated and a comprehensive legislative framework for human rights and anti-discrimination has been adopted.

"Today's report demonstrates clear progress in Georgia's reform agenda. The European Union will continue to support the work that has still to be done in several important areas and will stay committed to the thorough and continued implementation of our Association Agenda”, said the High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini.