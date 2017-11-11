Two people die in Istanbul nightclub shootout

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Two people died in a shootout which took place in one of nightclubs in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported Nov. 11.

Reportedly, the shootout took place between two groups.

Six people were injured during the incident and the state of two is extremely bad.

All the casualties are citizens of Turkey.

Currently, the Turkish police are searching for two persons who participated in the shootout.

