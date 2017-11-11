Uzbek president talks positive developments in relations with EU

2017-11-11 10:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 11

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke about significant positive changes in the deepening of multifaceted relations with the European Union during his bilateral meeting with the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on Nov. 10.

The meeting was held in Samarkand, where an EU delegation participates in an international conference, titled “Central Asia: Shared Past and Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Prosperity”, under the auspices of the United Nations.

The Uzbek president’s press service said that during the bilateral meeting with Mogherini, Mirziyoyev expressed interest in boosting the partnership with the EU in investment and trade, financial and technical cooperation, education, exchange of best practices and technologies in a number of areas.

Mirziyoyev noted that the EU is one of key partners of Uzbekistan, and Uzbekistan strongly supports further comprehensive strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation with the European Union.

The sides also discussed issues of international and regional agenda, in particular, strengthening of political confidence and ensuring sustainable development in Central Asia.