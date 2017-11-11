Danish speaker voices concerns over protracted conflicts in South Caucasus

2017-11-11 10:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

New President of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, George Tsereteli and Pia Kjaersgaard, Speaker of the Danish Parliament discussed the issue of protracted conflicts in the OSCE area, reads a message of the OSCE PA.

In his first bilateral meeting as OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President, Tsereteli mulled with Kjaersgaard challenges to the OSCE area and Denmark’s contributions to the PA.

Tsereteli expressed gratitude to the Danish Parliament, which as host of the OSCE PA’s International Secretariat, makes it the single largest contributor to the Assembly’s budget.

For his part, Kjaersgaard raised concerns over protracted conflicts in the OSCE area, including in the South Caucasus, as well as the crisis in and around Ukraine, and wished Tsereteli success as Assembly President in promoting conflict resolution.

The sides also discussed the issue of migration and the challenges posed to Denmark, as well as areas of expertise that the OSCE can contribute to meeting these challenges.

Tsereteli also extended an invitation to Speaker Kjaersgaard to participate in OSCE PA meetings, including the Bureau Meeting that is held in the Danish capital every spring.

OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella and Deputy Secretary General Gustavo Pallares also attended the meeting.