Head of Turkmenistan Airlines severely reprimanded

2017-11-11

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov severely reprimanded the head of the Turkmenistan Airlines, Dovran Saburov, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Under a relevant decree, reprimand was declared to Saburov for unsatisfactory fulfillment of official duties and shortcomings in the work.

Turkmenistan Airlines carries out flights to Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Thailand, China, India, and other countries.

The Turkmen national airline plans to launch flights to Milan (Italy), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Tehran (Iran), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan).