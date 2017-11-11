Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan can exchange experience in agro-industry

2017-11-11 11:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan can exchange experience, including in the agro-industry, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported Nov. 11.

The issue was discussed during the government’s meeting at which Deputy Prime Minister Esenmyrat Orazgeldiev presented his report.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that agricultural reforms aimed at further improving the profitability of the industry, modernizing infrastructure, increasing the volume of production of various goods, are urgent tasks today.

Noting that great attention is paid to strategic cooperation with Uzbekistan, the head of Turkmen state stressed that there is a number of directions between the two states on which they can exchange experience.