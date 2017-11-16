Azerbaijan ranks 65th in ICT Development Index

Azerbaijan ranked 65th place among 176 countries in the development of information and communication technologies (ICT), the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) report said.

The country leads on the South Caucasus.

Iceland became the leader in the ICT development rating. The Republic of Korea, Switzerland, Denmark, Great Britain are also in the top-5.

Russia ranked 45th, Kazakhstan - 52nd, Moldova - 59th. Armenia took 75th place, while Georgia is on the 74th line of the rating. Among the CIS countries the leading position was taken by Belarus (32nd place)

The top-10 also included Hong Kong (China), the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg and Japan.

